Luke Bryan one of the stars at this year’s Tortuga Music Fest

Country music’s biggest beach party is not far off.

Huka Entertainment’s Tortuga Music Festival has announced its daily music lineup, as well as an on-sale date of this Friday at 10 a.m. for single-day tickets.

The three-day celebration takes place April 7-9 and features headliners Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kenny Chesney. They’ll be joined by some of the biggest names in country, rock and roots music, all performing in at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

Aside from all the country music, DJ Rock and DJ Bad Ash will be spinning during all three days.

This year, fans who purchase General Admission tickets will have the opportunity to upgrade for guaranteed access to an exclusive new area in front of the Main Stage called “The Reef.”

Organizers are also asking for volunteers to help clean up garbage. To help in the environmental effort, sign up at http://www. tortugamusicfestival.com/beach-cleanups/.

“Tortuga Music Festival is fortunate to have the beauty of Ft Lauderdale beach as our backdrop — we care deeply not just for our stretch of sand, but for beaches everywhere,” said Evan Harrison, CEO for HUKA Entertainment. “Beach clean ups are one of our many calls to action to ensure that we enjoy and never abuse our beaches–. We encourage all to join us.”

Saturday, February 25 – Ft. Lauderdale (10AM – 2PM) – Meet at Beachside of A1A and Las Olas.

Saturday, March 25 – Jupiter (10AM – 2PM) – Meet at Ocean Cay Park (Pavilions), 2188 Marcinski Rd,

For more on the fest visit tortugamusicfestival.com .