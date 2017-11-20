Topshop has only one Florida store. It just opened at this Miami mall.

We snooped around Aventura Mall’s new three-level expansion over the weekend and we’re floored by two novel additions: Zara and Topshop.

Woah, we know.

Zara re-opened in the mall (remember, H&M took over its former space) with a massive, two-story store spanning 34,000 square feet. Brimming with collections for women, men and kids, the freshly minted store is swathed in a white palette and beckons guests to touch and feel its on-trend and not-too-expensive goods.

Across the sun-filled walkway, shoppers will notice a brick-and-mortar Topshop, which opened Monday. The Aventura door marks the brand’s 11th U.S. store and its first in Florida. Straddling two stories, the British-based brand boasts woman’s clothing, shoes, makeup and accessories and a Topman for the gentlemen.

With prices ranging fro $20 to $475, there’s something for everyone here — even Kylie Lip Kits for you beauty junkies. And be on the lookout for the store’s highly sought after capsule collections — Kate Moss and adidas to name a few from the past — which are a hit amongst IT girls.

Topshop Owner Sir Philip Green celebrated the store’s opening with a VIP dinner this past Saturday at Cecconi’s Soho Beach House for over 100 friends of the brand.

Us? We’re thrilled to see fashion-forward chains hailing from Spain and the UK on this side of the pond.

Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., aventuramall.com