Get ready: The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl is getting a reality show

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Brace yourselves, people. 

A 14 year old troublemaker is about to go beyond her 15 minutes. 

The girl known by her aggressive catchphrase “Cash Me Outside” (translated roughly as “Catch me outside so I can beat you up”) is reportedly getting her own reality show, according to TMZ

Danielle Bregoli, who shot to infamy after her outwardly hostile appearance with her mother on “The Dr. Phil Show,” has inked a deal with a “major” TV production company, reports the gossip site.

It’s unclear if this thing is definitively green-lighted where the series will be shot; she lives in Boynton Beach.

Let’s hope her legal troubles are behind her soon.

 

