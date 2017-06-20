Tiger Woods heads to rehab
Beleaguered golf legend Tiger Woods confirmed via Twitter that he is seeking professional help to manage prescription drugs he was taking for back pain and a sleeping disorder.
Radaronline reported that Woods, 41, checked into the Jupiter Medical Center for a 28-day stay to deal with a painkiller addiction.
“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the way that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Woods posted on Twitter Monday night. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on tour.”
Woods was busted for DUI near his Jupiter home around 3 a.m. on May 29 after being discovered asleep and intoxicated behind the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes-Benz.
He failed a sobriety test, but it turned out no alcohol was involved and Woods said his condition was due to a bad reaction to prescription drugs. The police report said he was taking several drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax.
Woods is recovering from his fourth back surgery, and has not won a major since 2008.