After DUI arrest, Tiger Woods back behind the wheel

Whoa, that was quick.

Tiger Woods was back driving his black Mercedes SUV to a medical facility in Jupiter, along with his two kids. The golfer, who was arrested Memorial Day weekend on a DUI charge.

Woods, who showed a 0.00 blood-alcohol level, later released a statement saying he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

So it seems Woods still has his license.

According to Florida law, in a first offense DUI case, the cops take your license and send it to the DMV, then your citation acts as a temporary license to be used for business purposes only, as in driving to work, school or medical appointments (which seemed to be the case with Tiger).

A huge entourage was in three separate cars in case anything went awry. But hopefully, he has all his meds under control now because alcohol was not a factor in his falling asleep at the wheel.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” he said in a statement. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Tiger’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 5.