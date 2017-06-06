Posted on

After DUI arrest, Tiger Woods back behind the wheel

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Whoa, that was quick. 

Tiger Woods was back driving his black Mercedes SUV to a medical facility in Jupiter, along with his two kids. The golfer, who was arrested Memorial Day weekend on a DUI charge. 

Woods, who showed a 0.00 blood-alcohol level, later released a statement saying he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

So it seems Woods still has his license.

According to Florida law, in a first offense DUI case, the cops take your license and send it to the DMV, then your citation acts as a temporary license to be used for business purposes only, as in driving to work, school or medical appointments (which seemed to be the case with Tiger). 

A huge entourage was in three separate cars in case anything went awry. But hopefully, he has all his meds under control now because alcohol was not a factor in his falling asleep at the wheel.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” he said in a statement. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Tiger’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 5.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Luis Fonsi on his chartopper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Miami Guide
Where to celebrate your kid’s birthday in Miami (besides your patio)
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week
Tourists The Miami Dolphins are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms
Show your island pride at these Caribbean Heritage Month events in Miami
Wanna see something cool when it rains on Lincoln Road?
He’s Mr. Las Vegas, but on June 3, Wayne Newton will be Mr. Coconut Creek
These Miami hotels have places where you can just ditch your kids for a while.
Of course, developers evicted Miami’s second-oldest restaurant. But it’s back