Tiger Woods arrested in Jupiter on DUI charge

Professional golfer Tiger Woods has joined the ranks of the Lindsay Lohans, Mel Gibson and Mike Tyson and was arrested Monday morning and charged with a DUI.

Jupiter Police arrested the 41-year-old at around 3 a.m. and he was released on his own recognizance around 10:50 a.m., according to Palm Beach County jail records.

Woods, who in 2009 crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant near the Florida home he shared with then-wife Elin Nordegren, had been working hard to get back into prime shape. He recently underwent his fourth back surgery and was unable make it to the Master’s in April.