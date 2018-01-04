Salt Bae took some heat recently, you may remember.

Last November, the Brickell restaurateur born Nusret Gökçe caught all kinds of Internet heat for an old screen shot an Internet sleuth dug up.

Salt Bae, who has this moniker thanks to his signature move of sprinkling salt all fancy on steaks, posted a pic of himself with a cigar and beret in front of a pic of Fidel Castro soon after the Cuban dictator died in late 2016.

Why it took a year for the Facebooker to post this we don’t know. The point is that this unearthed post was hardly “liked.” In fact, people were enraged.

The Nusr-et Steakhouse founder definitely lost some reservations due to the backlash, but obviously not his entire fan base.

On Instagram the other day, actress Tiffany Haddish posted a pic with the embattled Turkish chef, writing, “Look who I ran into at the airport @nusr_et I look forward to going to his restaurants in NYC and Miami. #thelastblackunicorn #saltbae #LAX#weready #iamhungrynow#MyAssFinaBeFat ” She pinched her fingers like Salt does when he’s doing his signature garnishing move.

The “Girls Trip” star must not be keeping up on her Cuban American news. We’ll give her a pass; she’s busy promoting her hysterical book “The Last Black Unicorn.”