Are you ready for Gloria Estefan’s ‘On Your Feet!’? Tickets are going on sale

Ana Villafañe played Gloria Estefan in the original Broadway production of 'On Your Feet!'

Get ready, Miami. It’s almost time to get ‘On Your Feet!‘

Tickets, that is.

The Broadway musical based on the life story of Grammy Award winners Gloria and Emilio Estefan makes its South Florida debut Oct. 5-15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. But you’re not going to want to wait to buy tickets – this is the show’s first national tour, and they’re bound to go fast, especially in Miami.

The roles of Gloria and Emilio Estefan for Miami and the rest of the national tour will be played by Christie Prades and Mauricio Martinez, who will also play the roles on Broadway from July 11-August 13.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. July 21 at the Arsht Center Box Office in person at 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

You can also call 305-949-6722 or online at www.arshtcenter.org. Ticket prices start at $29 (but yeah, you’ll pay more the closer you want to get – that’s how theater tickets work).

And before you ask when “Hamilton” is coming to South Florida – it’s on the 2018/2019 schedule for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Here’s your best shot at getting tickets.

This is the Broadway cast of ‘On Your Feet!’ Look how much fun they’re having.