Hipsters, rejoice!

The British band Mumford & Sons, helmed by multi-instrumentalist Marcus Mumford, is coming to Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on September 19, 2017. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23 with pre-sales for select groups taking place starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Hiss Golden Messenger opens for the band.