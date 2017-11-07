Karl Urban had to be fit for his latest role in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

His character Skurge’s costume had a lot of armor, which can be tough while shooting in the heat.

“One day we were shooting in Atlanta and it was 100 degrees out,” said Urban, while visiting The Miami Herald. “That was probably one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do, doing this fighting. It was gnarly to say the least. You’d have to be in great shape to be able to pull that off.” (He is.)

#tbt Thor Ragnarok Day 1 Head shave #thorragnarok #marvel #skurge A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Despite the sweat and hard work, Urban ended up having a blast — and not just because of his high wattage costars on the sequel, which finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) lost on a foreign planet, battling Hela with a little help from his friends like The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

“I have a fun role,” said the Kiwi of his ax-wielding, tatted-out character. “But there’s also something emotionally compelling about him and his journey.”

What made the process so much more enjoyable is that the entire cast got to do a lot of improvisation.

“I mean, we had a basic structure about what was to happen in the movie, then we would do a version of what was on the page,” said the 45-year-old actor. “Sometimes we would do four versions of the same scene and just play around. It felt very freeing.”

Amazingly, Urban never read any Marvel comics while growing up in New Zealand.

“My first introduction to this world was reading the script,” reported the “Star Trek: Beyond” star. “It’s amazing to be a part of this iconic canon.”