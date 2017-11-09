Posted on

This young girl from the Miami area may be a millionaire soon

A photo from the production of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" on July 11, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with host Chris Harrison. Photo credit: Ronda Churchill - Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution.
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

November is a big month over at “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

ABC’s nationally-syndicated game show  is featuring celebrity contestants as well as a Whiz Kid specialty week, starting Monday.

Each contestant will take on the classic 14-question game opposite host Chris Harrison for the chance to win a whopping $1 million.

Among the new crop of talented minds is  Olivia Kaufman, a 13 year old eighth grader from Parkland, Florida, who will be one of the first to show off her brainiac skills on Monday.

The Emmy-nominated “Millionaire” airs across the country weekdays in national syndication. It is taped in front of a live studio audience at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas.

For more info, go to MillionaireTV.com

 

