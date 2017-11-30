Posted on

This video of Donald Trump singing Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’ has just made our day

AP
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

It really doesn’t get funnier than this edit.

A guy named Maestro Ziikos is a frickin’ genius.

He was able to put together dozens of outtakes of Donald Trump, then patched them together so that the president looks as if he singing Camila Cabello’s hit “Havana” about her Cuban hometown.

“Havana-na-na-na,” Trump semi sings, talks, screams.

As he is wont to do, The Donald also gesticulates a lot, which actually works well in a music video.

Though you may get enjoyment out of it, the former Fifth Harmony singer isn’t happy.  She tweeted an apology to the capital city. “Havana…sweetie…I’m so sorry.”

The part time Miami resident is not a big fan of Trump or his immigration policies, and has been vocal about it.

Meanwhile, “Havana” continues to climb the charts for Cabello (and Trump can’t take credit for those numbers).

Trump Sings Havana By @camila_cabello #CamilaCabello #havana #donaldtrump #trump

A post shared by Maestro Ziikos (@maestroziikos) on

 

 

 

 

