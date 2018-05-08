This Univision star has two new babies: a TV show and a son.

Alan Tacher is so ready for his new chapter.

The “Despierta America” host is heading up a new show called “Al Final Todo Queda en Familia,” or “Keeping it in the Family. ” The entertainment program, which premiered at 8 p.m. Sunday on Univision, features various relatives, famous and nonfamous, who engage in contests and games for cash and prizes. The first celebrity guest was popular Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.

“It’s a program that really is for families and it’s about families,” said Tacher, who will juggle his other job at “Despierta América” along with cohost Ximena Córdoba. “The contestants are families with children, parents or uncles and at least one grandmother. In the end, everyone is a team.”

The premiere did very well, ratings wise: It was the most watched show in Mexico, reports Latin news site 20minutos.com. The show was watched by 16.10 percent of the televisions that were on at that time.

Upcoming guests on the program include Carlos Vives, Adrián Uribe and Cristian de la Fuente.

Tacher, 47, is super busy in his career, as well as his personal life: His wife Cristy Bernal recently gave birth to a boy named Liam. The TV personality posted a video of the little one cradled in his arms watching basketball on Instagram.