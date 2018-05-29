This telenovela star slapped a reporter and got sued. Now Eduardo Yañez is moving on

Actor Eduardo Yañez during premios Juventud Red Carpet at the Bank United Center on Thursday, July 18,2013.

Everyone deserves a second chance, right?

After a challenging (and scandalous) few months, it seems Eduardo Yañez is starting a new chapter and moving on.

Last fall, while appearing on a red carpet in Los Angeles, Yañez slapped a reporter who deigned to ask him a personal question about his relationship with his estranged son. It was caught on camera, so yeah, Eek!

“El Gordo y La Flaca” entertainment journalist Paco Fuentes received an apology for the attack, but later sued the small screen star for assault and battery and emotional distress. The outcome of the suit is unclear.

So what’s next for Yañez? After more than a decade of starring in some of the most successful telenovelas on TV (Destilando amor, Fuego en la sangre, Amores verdaderos), the Mexican actor is joining Telemundo for an upcoming original show, reports People en Español.

The announcement came Monday on “Al rojo vivo.”

On the news program, Yañez, 58, talked about all he’s been dealing with in the past year, including the alleged abuse that his elderly mother suffered in the Mexican center where she was being looked after.

“It was hard for my mom, but now I can say that she is in perfect condition, they have her very well taken care of in a nursing home in Cuernavaca,” he said.