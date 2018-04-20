This Telemundo anchor is getting her own spot on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars

María Celeste Arrarás will be part of the Las Vegas Walk of Stars, becoming the first celebrity born in Puerto Rico to join a select group of personalities that includes Juan Gabriel, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Luis Miguel, Vicente Fernandez and Jenni Rivera.

The star will be unveiled at a special event on April 24 at the Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas and will be installed on the famous promenade on April 25.

“I owe this star to each of the people who accompanied me during my career, and especially to the viewers who day after day accompany me from their homes,” said Arrarás, who has hosted the news magazine show Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste (Telemundo) for 16 years.

During her career in the network, the Puerto Rican journalist has formed part of the Telemundo News team as well as appeared as a guest on NBC’s Today Show, Dateline and NBC Nightly News, among others of great audience.

She has also appeared on the cover of People en Español magazine more than 14 times, and was chosen by Newsweek magazine for the edition of The 20 Most Powerful Women of the Next Generation.

Among her books are “Vive tu vida al rojo vivo” (“Live Your Life Red Hot”) and “El secreto de Selena” (“The Secret of Selena”) a journalistic investigation into the life of the singer Selena Quintanilla (1971-1995), which led to a television series currently in production. The series will star Mexican actress Maya Zapata.

Arrarás, winner of three EMMY awards, is still racking up the recognitions. On Monday, she was the recipient of the 2018 Latinovator Award for her work on social networks, within the framework of Hispanicize, the annual entrepreneurs and influencers event that takes place in Miami.