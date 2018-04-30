This South Beach gay bar just shut down because the rent is too damn high

The men of Molto are going to have to find a new home.

Once upon a time, South Beach was a hotbed of gay bars and clubs.

Not so much anymore. Now there’s one less as Lincoln Road’s Molto Restaurant & Bar at 1277 Lincoln Road just unexpectedly shut down. According to their Facebook page:

“The Bad News:

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce that Molto South Beach located on Lincoln Road is closed, effective immediately. The Truth:

The rent for our venue on Lincoln Road was astronomical, and we want to thrive not just survive. The Good News:

We are already looking at new spaces in SoBe with high hopes. We appreciate your understanding, your patronage since our opening, and your continued support. We’ll be back. No, seriously, we’ll be back. Molto means much, and there is much more coming soon.”

“Oh how the gays have fallen. It’s just following the cycle,” explained one of South Beach’s best known gay club spin doctors, DJ Smeejay. ” Everybody wants their day in the sun. Now it’s the mid west’s turn. So it goes. We couldn’t possibly expect to have had this all to ourselves, forever. It’s the natural trickle effect of trend and popularity.”

The rent is too damn high. Everybody pray for the survival of the few and proud gay establishments left to survive–Twist, Palace, Score and Bar Gaythering.