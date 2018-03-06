This sexy rising star just teamed up with Jason Derulo for a fun, bilingual video

Jason Derulo is going all crossover artist on us.

The Miramar native lends his powerhouse vocals to the new track from Mexican pop star Sofia Reyes, “1,2,3,” or “Un, Dos, Tres,” featuring Puerto Rican reggaeton artist De La Ghetto.

Reyes told E! News why she had so much fun on this “dream” bilingual collaboration, which she co-wrote.

“‘1,2,3’ is a very special song for me,” the 22 year old told the outlet. “I am very thankful to God and to the team that made this possible. I believe immensely in this song because I feel it includes everything: A mix of English and Spanish, pop and urban beats and the lyrics are fun, smart and catchy.”

She’s right, with such lyrics as:

“If you wanna turn it on

Go, get a lightbulb, después hablamos (then we’ll talk)

If you wanna turn it on

Go, get a lighter, después bailamos (then we’ll dance)

Oh, un, dos, tres

Un, dos, tres

Si te doy un beso ya estás a mis pies (If I give you a kiss, you’ll be at my feet)

Dime un, dos, tres

Un, dos, tres

La, la, la, la, la.”

So how did Derulo like singing en español?

The music superstar is known for such global hits as “Whatcha Say” “Talk Dirty,” and “Swalla,” but we rarely have heard him break out in another language, which he apparently enjoyed doing.

“Sofia is a sweetheart, she is a real professional and I loved working with her and her team,” he said in a statement. “I am excited as I feel like this song is going to take over the world.”

Catch Derulo, whose real name is Jason Desrouleaux, sing some of his classics (in English) for Universal Orlando Resort’s annual Mardi Gras celebration this weekend: The multiplatinum selling artist and dancer will take the stage on Saturday night.

For more information on the concert, visit www.universalorlando.com/ mardigras .