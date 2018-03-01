Bravo star Brielle Biermann turned 21 in style with a wild party weekend in (where else?) Miami.

While her birthday was on Sunday, she started the celebrations late Saturday night by hitting up Prime 112 in a sparkly $2,500 Balmain dress. At midnight, she was able to sip on one of the best wines known to man: Opus One, which costs a cool $630 a bottle.

20? don’t know her! A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Feb 24, 2018 at 9:07pm PST

So yeah: Biermann’s festivities were on the lavish side.

After dinner, the “Don’t Be Tardy” and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” costar (whose mother Kim Zolciak Biermann gifted her daughter a Glock handgun for her big day) headed off to LIV at Fontainebleau, where the youngster partied with Rita Ora, Alesso, Maluma and Lele Pons in the club’s DJ booth. Ora surprised the crowd performing her and Alesso’s hit “Anywhere,” and later approached the birthday girl to tell her she was a fan of both her and mom.

On Sunday, Biermann took advantage of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and her legal status, attending the The David Grutman Experience at the Grand Tasting Village. where the reality star was seen drinking tequila and dancing on stage with former Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, director Michael Bay and Alesso (again).

Later that night the Instagram princess and company made their way back to LIV on Sunday where she and friends -including Internet star Anwar- got a VIP table (which run upward of $2,500) and were seen imbibing until the club closed. The crew then made their way to E11EVEN Miami and ordered bottles of two bottles of Don Julio Reposado valued at $900. Brielle posted as she left the club at around 6:30 a.m.

Oh to be young and rich (and have a healthy liver).

And to be well armed. On Monday, TMZ reports mama gifted her first born with a Glock 43 handgun.

“You’re moving out so it’s time you figured it out,” Zolciak can be heard saying on a video. “It’s not loaded, it’s a very special one for you.”

The site reports Brielle does not have a gun license but Georgia does not require one if it’s stored in a home, car or place of business.”

beach life A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Feb 25, 2018 at 2:36pm PST