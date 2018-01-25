Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny doesn’t get much love from Latin radio, but that doesn’t seem to matter.

According to Forbes, he’s crushing it online and currently has three different tracks on the Billboard Hot 100: Enrique Iglesias’s “El Bano,” Becky G’s “Mayores,” and Farruko’s “Krippy Kush” featuring a Nicki Minaj verse. They’re also on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

And now there’s a Drake collab, which was probably one of the reasons Bad Bunny, Drake and French Montana were seen balling it up last night at dinner at Komodo.

Bad Bunny may be the newbie of the gang, but he’s pretty huge in his own right, with, Forbes reports, “more concurrent Hot 100 appearances this week than any other Spanish-language artist.”

Expect Bunny to become even badder as the year goes on.