This popular morning show host is leaving Telemundo, but he wasn’t laid off

Venezuelan conductor, entertainer, singer and comedian Daniel Sarcos announced on March 27 his departure from the morning magazine “Un nuevo día” on the Telemundo network.

“Yesterday I signed one of the most ambitious contracts of my career. I will be the host, the image and the producer of the new program of the Dominican National Lottery, ‘El Bingo Nacional.’ Also, I’m preparing my new one-man musical show, ‘The Journey,’ which will premiere on Thursday, April 26, in Miami. For all these reasons I am unable to fulfill my commitment to ‘Un nuevo día,’ in which I have lived unforgettable moments,” Sarcos said in a statement to the media.

The creator of Er Dany, a humorous character that he revealed in “Un nuevo día,” clarified that his exit from the space has been by mutual agreement with the company and assured that his “departure tastes like success.”

“I have an incredible family with me, five Emmy nominations, three wins; five Latin Billboard Awards that I hosted, as well as two Tu Mundo Awards,” added the 50-year-old presenter. “To my companions at Telemundo and the public that follows me, I reiterate that I carry them always in my heart and I know that we will see each other very soon.”

Sarcos hosted the morning show on Telemundo for seven years. He will remain in the air a few more days.

Sarcos became known internationally as the presenter of the Venezuelan television program “Super Sábado Sensacional” and the Miss Venezuela pageant. His stage career includes the several monologues. He has acted in several films and he also hosts “Aquí se habla español,” a variety program that is broadcast in the Dominican Republic.

“Daniel Sarcos is retiring from the morning show ‘Un nuevo día’ to dedicate all his time to other professional projects. We are grateful for all his work, dedication and love that he gave the program and our viewers every morning. We wish him all the best in his future plans,” said a Telemundo statement.

