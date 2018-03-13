NFL star Robert Griffin III got married in style in (where else?) Miami.

The 28-year-old free agent, aka RG3 or RGIII, tied the knot with 24 year old Estonian Grete Sadeiko, a heptathlete and Florida State track star.

Griffin shared photos of their fabulous ceremony at the W South Beach including one photo in a sparkly room with a gorgeous chandelier.

“First name Grete, Last name Griffin. All I ever wanted to be for you is your hero. It turns out that all along, you were mine,” wrote the football player, a former quarterback with the Cleveland Browns .

People reports Šadeiko wore a Berta dress with a removable tulle skirt, which she took off for her first dance with her husband to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

Wedding planner Tiffany Cooke posted a mini movie of the photogenic twosome.

On Twitter, the bride wrote before the big day: “Today I get to marry my best friend.” Awww.

Honeymoon? What honeymoon? The pair hit up the beach the following day to play volleyball, reports TMZ, which has a pic of Griffin patting his baby mama on butt (she gave birth to their daughter last summer).

Good to see some happiness come out of a stressful situation.

RG filed for divorce his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat, in August 2016. According to TMZ, his second baby (daughter Gloria) was due just 10 months after legal papers were filed so there have been some side action going on. Just sayin. The kid is now almost 3.

The split was contentious, to say the least. Liddicoat created a since deleted Twitter account to publicly shame her NFL ex and accuse him of cheating on her.

There are still some harsh posts left over on her account, though.

Just remember who has always been there for you. Through the cheating, lying, and erratic behavior @RGIII — Rebecca Griffin (@Rgriffin88) November 30, 2016

“The world needs to know what a cheater you are!” read one screenshotted Tweet. “You destroyed our family and quit on me and your daughter in the process!”

Anyhoo, best of luck to the newlyweds!