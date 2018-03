A bright spot for a number of students from Stoneman Douglas on Thursday.

Over 400 kids who are still reeling from the Valentine’s Day massacre were bused from Parkland to Miami Beach, to visit the Museum of Ice Cream.

They spent their afterschool hours posing, picture taking and licking ice cream on a private tour of the pink venue devoted to the frozen treat.

They even had a surprise visitor: Florida model Kate Upton.