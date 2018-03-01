This Miami sorority made a sexy video to attract sisters to their house. Now they’ve been shut down

In January 2016, a sorority at the University of Miami made a splash with its racy recruitment video featuring fast cars, skimpy bikinis and skyline views. The over the top production reportedly cost between $200,000-$400,000 to put together and probably attracted more than a few co-eds to the Coral Gables school.

The following year, the ladies released another video, that wasn’t as high end. But still showed how cool our town is. They were shown riding in a helicopter, checking out Wynwood, and of course frolicking in bikinis in the beach.

In 2018, another video, more skin.

Now Delta Gamma Beta Tau has been temporarily shut down.

But whhhhhhyyyy?

Apparently due to a very different video making the rounds on social media: It appeared to show hazing of some kind, reports UM’s campus newspaper The Miami Hurricane.

The sorority’s president, Emily Gerstein, sent an email Tuesday informing the sisters. It read, in part, that the women could no longer participate in “meetings, recruitment activities, social functions, educational programs, formals, community service/philanthropy, intramurals, etc.”

The house’s Facebook page has been taken down.

On Wednesday, Dean of Students Ryan Holmes issued a statement to The Miami Hurricane about Delta Gamma, whose official name is Delta Gamma Fraternity:

“The University of Miami Dean of Students Office received a report alleging that members of the Delta Gamma Fraternity were involved in events that are in violation of the university’s alcohol and hazing policies. Given the very serious allegations and the University’s zero tolerance for hazing, the Delta Gamma Chapter was issued a cease operations order. A thorough investigation will be conducted by the Dean of Students Office to determine if the organization and/or individual members violated any university policies. Anyone or any organization found responsible for violating any policies will be held accountable.”