Miami actress Ximena Duque is basking in the glow of her new baby girl, but there are definitely some hurdles to overcome still.

Apparently, the little bundle, born Jan. 14, isn’t a good sleeper. But at least her significant other is supportive.

“My wife really had a hard night,” Duque’s husband Jay Adkins reported earlier on social media earlier this week. “She was up all night. I feel bad for her. I love her so much.”

Luna seems to be a night owl already.

“She sleeps all day and is up all night,” Adkins continued about his wife, who is a “great mother.”

Duque, 32, apparently feels the same, telling People before the birth: “Jay is an absolutely awesome husband, dad and friend. I couldn’t ask for a better man. He takes care of me every minute of the day, and gives me peace of mind,” she added.

Duque had a good pregnancy, eating healthy and staying fit, but still had a brutal labor, which lasted for almost two days.

The Colombian native wrote on Facebook, with a picture of Luna’s little feet (no face yet): “Thank you all for being so outstanding to us… @ lunaadkins3 arrived yesterday January 14 at 4:56 pm at that time our world stopped and our life changed forever…. it was not an easy delivery , 39 hours and a half of birth and me with a few complications but thank god here we are healthy, safe and happy,” wrote the former Days of our Lives star, who also has a teenage son. “Don’t think that we will not show you her little face or that we will sell the exclusive like some people around here are guessing, no, the exclusive I will give you here and for you but let me recover a little and as soon as we get home I will A surprise for you to meet her!!!! Again Thank you for love and love for me and my family. @ jayadkins3 @carabiascristan @ lunaadkins3 and I send them many kisses and lots of love #moon #babygirl

If staying up all night wasn’t enough, soon after Luna’s birth, Duque fell and broke her finger, requiring another trip to the hospital to fit a splint, reports Telemundo.