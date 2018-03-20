Gianluca Vacchi is putting his DJ skills to the test for Miami Music Week.

Instagram’s favorite playboy will be spinning a live DJ set on Sunday, March 25th at Seaspice for the riverside eatery’s brunch party.

The Italian businessman will be sharing the experience with his 11 million followers with opening sets by DJ Steven Rod from Portugal and Seaspice resident DJ Axel Beca.

Vacchi, who is reportedly worth $450 million (give or take a few cents) was just in the news for showing ff a dramatic new tattoo.

The ink is a portrait of the man himself, putting a finger to his lips in a “Shhh, it’s a secret” gesture.

The caption gives an explanation: “When people talk inappropriately, they would do better investing that time on them and not in stupid criticism…this has always been the story of my life, but at the end unnecessary criticism has always had to stay quiet and shut the f–k up….enjoy, we just have one life.”

Vacchi was rumored to have a few financial issues in the past. So maybe the guy needs work?