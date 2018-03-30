Posted on

This Miami nightclub is going to make a cameo in Cardi B’s next music video

video
Cardi B performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse at Barclays Center in New York. Cardi B is nominated for Grammy Awards for best rap song and best rap performance. Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

Even though it feels like she’s been around forever, it’s still a week out until Cardi B drops her debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy.” That’s what happens when your buzz–and your Instagram account– gets you a big record deal.

Everyone is busy wondering whether Cardi B was hiding a baby bump.  We are also obsessively analyzing the lyrics to her new song “Be Careful” in which she throws shade at her reportedly unfaithful fiance Offset of Migos fame. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Bronx-born rapper was actually busy doing work last Wednesday afternoon filming a video at Little Havana hot spot Ball & Chain.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer was shooting a hush hush  (not anymore) video with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. We, of course, pressed on the preggo issue, to which our spy replied, “It was tough to tell. She had wardrobe people around her nonstop.”

Some say yes, some say no. One Insta follower even said “She looks different-did she get something done?” One could say that.

