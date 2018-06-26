This Miami Instagram fitness model embraces her curves — and wants you to do the same.

Nicole Mejia started out wanting to be a nurse.

She’s a fitness model now, with no regrets. Because she’s still helping others.

Mejia, who was a bit heavyset when she was younger, told People en Espanol that after a few years in nursing school, she decided to turn to Instagram shoots on the side.

“I went from a few thousand to a million followers in six months,” she says. “I came to this crossroads where I could either stay in nursing and have it as a fail-safe or I could leave and attempt this.”

Her current followers count is at 1.3 million and counting.

The Miamian’s self help website and app Fit+Thick, a nutrition and exercise plan, came soon after.

What separates her from the rest of the herd?

Mejia is not stick-thin, nor does she want to be. She works “locally within the community to promote a positive culture of women empowerment, self-care, and self-love through public speaking, event hosting, and the occasional Instagram Story rant,” reads her site, where you’ll find workout tips, merchandise and “attainable” goals.

Everything in moderation is a favorite motto.

“I am honored. I feel like I have a purpose,” she told People.

In a recent post, showing off her bootylicious body in a bikini, Mejia sums up her philosophy in the caption: “If you can’t handle my depths, don’t waste hyour time playing on my shores.”