This Miami chef makes some mean croquetas — and may be the Next Food Network Star

He’s Miami, through and through.

And Chef Chris Valdes may be the “Next Food Network” star.

According to his personal website, he’s known for “fusing Caribbean flavors with modern influences to create thought provoking dishes that are easy to make.”

His inspiration? Emeril Lagasse.

The Le Cordon Bleu grad currently owns his own special events company called Best Chefs Catering, which he’s been running for the last seven years.

On the Food Network site, Valdes says that one of his greatest skills is “cooking under pressure and doing a million things at once.”

The 26 year old’s ideal dine-in experience at home?

“I do not let the fridge tell me what’s for dinner. I go to the store and it depends what I’m craving. I’ll get some nice jumbo shrimp. I’ll get some white wine so I can drink it and use it in my dish. I love tomatoes, some cilantro, some onions and peppers. Some jasmine rice. Some fried plantains. It’s delicious.”

Check out his Instagram video of him making croquetas, with a serrano and Gorgonzola cheese and guava sauce.

Yep, like we said: Miami, through and through.

Watch the show 9 p.m. Sunday.