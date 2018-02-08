This Miami brewery is welcoming Dwyane Wade home with his own beer

Miami’s toasting Dwyane Wade’s return and they’ve got a beer with his name on it — literally.

Nightlife Brewing in Miami has brewed a Wade County IPA in honor of the guard’s return to the Miami Heat. IPAs are usually bitter but it’s clear Miami isn’t about Wade’s return after he left, first to Chicago, then to Cleveland for a larger contract.

A trade from the Cavaliers on Thursday will bring him back to the 305, where he helped the Heat win three NBA championships, including back-to-back titles as part of the Big Three in 2013 and 2014.

That deserved a beer as golden as his championship rings, said Nightlife head brewer John Cooper, a Miami native. Nightlife had just finished brewing a new beer the morning they heard the Heat had traded for Wade.

“We’re big fans of Dwyane Wade,” Cooper said. “This was an IPA that we had been working on for a while. The fruity, tropical aroma and taste make it feel like a very Miami beer. It was ready today, shortly after news broke that Wade was returning to Miami. The timing could not be more perfect, so we decided to name it the Wade County IPA.”

Nightlife Brewing says Wade County IPA’s “fruity, tropical aroma and taste make it feel like a very Miami beer.”

The limited-release beer will be available exclusively at the brewery’s taproom, in the shadow of another Miami sports landmark. Nightlife’s brewery is on the first floor of the Home Plate Garage at Marlins Park. The beer will go on sale when the taproom opens Friday at 4 p.m. until supplies last.

“Dwyane Wade brought Miami together as a city for so many years,” founder Juan O’Naghten said. “Our goal has always been to create a space and make beers that bring people together, so it’s a match.”

