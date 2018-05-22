This Love & Hip Hop: Miami star just got sued over her nail salon. And we have the scoop.

Eek: Michelle Pooch is dealing with some legal trouble.

The Love & Hip Hop Miami star is being sued by a former Miami Dolphins player who invested in her local nail salon, Dailymail.com reports.

Court documents show that onetime NFL tackle Branden Albert invested $230,000 into Get Nailed, a place where you can get both a manicure and a cocktail amid cool tunes. Celebrities like Larsa Pippen have already visited.

There’s a Midtown location, and DM reports that the famed Miami DJ and her boyfriend/business partner Jason Cuza planned to open a Get Nailed in Miami Beach.

The website describes the spot like this: “This isn’t some nail salon with a miniature waterfall and bad spa music. Get Nailed is a nail bar designed for the senses with walls tagged by legendary graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, a Remy Martin cocktail bar, and a DJ booth that keeps the beats pumping.”

The suit says that Albert saw “tremendous opportunities” by investing, but claims that the VH1 star (real name Michelle Janco) used his seed funds for extraneous things like hiring a chauffeured car.

“The bottom line is these people took advantage of my client’s naivete,’ said Albert’s attorney Michael Schlesinger, adding the athlete’s name isn’t anywhere on the incorporation papers. “They were all friends. The papers were not even drawn properly.”

We have a feeling they are not all friends anymore.