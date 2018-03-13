Posted on

This little piece of Miami history has finally reopened in Pinecrest

Parrot Jungle
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

Renovations are finally complete at Cypress Hall in Pinecrest Gardens,  which you may remember best as the cafe at the original site of Parrot Jungle.

The new venue includes an area for art exhibitions and spaces for classes, lectures and work areas. Best of all, it includes Hartvest Coffee, a full-service coffee bar.

The new design included floor t0 ceiling windows that open out to the botanical garden, a terrazzo floor and a handmade chandelier by artist Fragiskos Bitros.

The property has been shut down since Hurricane Wilma severely damaged it in 2005. Parrot Jungle, which opened in 1936, left the premises in 2002 and moved east to Jungle Island.

Read more: Remember the old Parrot Jungle?

