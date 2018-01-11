He put his South Beach condo on the market last summer.

Now Sir Michael Caine is cashing in.

The legendary British actor listed the 4,154 square foot pad at the Apogee at 800 S. Pointe Drive in the area known as SoFi (South of Fifth) for rent or purchase with an $8.7 million markup in June 2017.

Apogee 701 LLC, managed by Nassau, Bahamas-based Democrat Invest LTD. , snatched it up for $7.45 million, reports The Daily Mail of the home the “Dark Knight” star paid $4 million for in 2008.

Amenities at the four bedroom, 3.5 bath crib include a movie theater and an amazing 360 degree view.

“In my opinion this is the peak building on South Beach,” Realtor Nelson Gonzalez told CBS4. “You get gorgeous sunsets in the afternoons and an incredible view of downtown Miami,” Gonzalez said.