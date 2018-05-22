This Jersey Shore star’s ex girlfriend calls the reboot ‘trash.’ Why is she so bitter?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has its share of fans.

It also has its share of haters. One in particular:

That would be Elicea Shyann.

Who?

The Instagram model is housemate Vinny Guadagnino’s ex-girlfriend. They dated throughout filming that went on in Miami Beach, when Vinny often flirted with other women like a madman, but the two apparently broke up last month. Surprise, surprise.

🦄 A post shared by Elicea (@elicea_shyann) on May 11, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

The model went to town on social media over the weekend, bashing the show in a bunch of now deleted Instagram posts, reports UsWeekly, which managed to see a choice few.

“Here’s some free promotion!!!! for the trash everyone loves to watch. I’m a real f—king person who wakes up DAILY to more and more bulls–t and heartache,” read one of the posts, which included a clip from last week’s episode. “Enjoy the f—king show that is my f—king life. Ppl wonder how ppl end up in the darkest places. Here’s your answer.”

On the May 17 show, a drunken Vinny told his bottle service waitress that she looked “like a hot Britney Spears,” and got her number. As Spears would say, “Oops.” Bad move.

So yeah the split was definitely not amicable, if you believe another deleted post: “Humiliation disrespect zero empathy lol it’s truly AMAZING. Everyone lives for the drama watching good things go to s—t.”

Maybe Vinny and Ronnie Magro can go out for a beer and talk about their horrible breakups.