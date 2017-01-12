This is the most scenic way to ditch South Beach traffic

There’s a new option for people interested in a scenic alternative to traffic between Downtown Miami and Miami Beach.

And it’s on the water.

The City of Miami Beach partnered with Water Taxi Miami to offer the Blue Route, which has added a new pickup location at the Purdy Avenue Dock on 18th Street and Purdy Avenue.

The route accepts passengers at the Miami Beach Marina, travels along the A1A bridge to Bayside Marketplace, then picks up other passengers at Sea Isle Marina before swinging by the Venetian Causeway to arrive at the Purdy Avenue Dock.

Service at the Purdy Avenue Dock will become available to the public on Friday during a grand opening celebration at 3 p.m.

Those who wish to take advantage of the service can only hop on the Blue Route on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A second route, the Yellow Route, is similar to the Blue Route but connects people between Downtown Miami and Miami Beach without the Purdy Avenue Dock.

photo via Water Taxi Miami

One-way tickets for the Blue Route are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children. Service is available between 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Hours are extended during summers.

For more information: http://www.watertaximiami.com/blue-ticket.php.