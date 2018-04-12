Posted on

This former Disney star just said she bought a house, thanks to Instagram. Say what?

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

It’s good to be Bella Thorne.

The Pembroke Pines native just unloaded some information via a new documentary for Vogue called “Bella:”  She was able to buy a $2 million L.A. area mansion through social media alone.

Vogue reports that Thorne makes a whopping $65,000 per Instagram post. So if you follow the actress, you are helping with the cause. She has 17.3 million followers, but who’s counting?

Thorne, probably.

The former child star has come a long, long way. The “Shake it Up!” star grew up in poverty. Landing that that part on the Disney Channel literally saved her and her family.

“We were about to live physically on the street if I didn’t have that role,” she said to MTV podcast host Josh Horowitz. “We were living off Stouffer’s coupons, and that’s all we had to eat every day. That may not sound like a big deal to everybody, but when you’re a single mom raising four kids with debt and you have nothing to your name, it’s f—ing sh–ty.”

