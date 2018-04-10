This ex ‘Real Housewives’ star supports Trump. Now she can’t afford her medical bills.

Elaine Lancaster is going through tough times.

Although the drag queen is back on her feet, but still needs your help.

The South Florida personality, born James Davis, underwent a quadruple bypass in late March but is having trouble paying all the medical bills.

A Go Fund Me site has been set up with a graphic picture of the procedure.

The page adds that the ex White Party hostess is going through a rough patch in her career.

“This has been a difficult year for Elaine who has been unemployed and faced bullying from some in the very community that she fought for,” the post says.

It seems Davis’ politics — he is an avid Donald Trump supporter — may be to blame for recent troubles.

Last July, the ex “Real Housewives of Miami” costar took part in a CNN panel saying he had been “blackballed” for openly supporting the real estate mogul turned president.

In October, Lancaster, 54, was axed from her emcee gig at Señor Frog’s popular drag brunch in South Beach. Over the weekend, Davis was well enough to make his first public appearance at philanthropists’ Al and Nancy Malnik’s annual garden party to celebrate donors and supporters ahead of the upcoming 24th annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball.

Davis was seen chatting with Forge owner Shareef Malnik, who arrived in a wheelchair after fracturing his leg skiing in Aspen. It is unknown if Lancaster will play a part in the ball, set for Nov. 3, but organizers confirmed she will attend.