This dreamy ‘Jane the Virgin’ star is coming to Miami to star in a classic musical. We’re happy

Can we get a woot woot?! Because Jaime Camil is coming to Miami.

The “Jane the Virgin” star has a little time off in his TV schedule and is traveling around doing “Chicago.” The classic Broadway show hits the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts from May 8-13.

Camil plays the role of smooth criminal defense lawyer Billy Flynn, a role originated by Jerry Orbach in the original stage production way back in 1975.

Camil first played Flynn back in 2016 during a NYC run. He told the Hollywood Reporter why he loved the part.

“Chicago is amazing because there’s no special effects or explosions,” he said at the time. “It’s just a group of talented human beings doing amazing things. Billy Flynn is a character who manipulates these people like puppets. Everything happens because of him; it’s not a matter of if he’s going to win a case, it’s a matter of when. I love that he’s the mastermind behind everything that happens. He’s a fun character to play.”

The actor received great reviews, and when he announced via Twitter he was headed to Miami, fans responded. One fan with the handle @anasof wrote, “I saw @jaimecamil on Broadway 2 years ago and he was absolutely dreamy as Billy Flynn! I went to see like 10 of his shows.. and I think I see a trip to Miami in my near future!”

Camil’s career has been busy lately. The Mexican actor most recently voiced a role in the Disney animated hit “Coco.”

But we know that he keeps those home fires burning.

Camil told People en Espanol late last year the secret to his happy marriage to model Heidi Balvanera: He’s super attracted to her.

“It so happens that I’m in love with my wife,” the onetime telenovela star, 44, told the publication. “I think she’s super hot, the hottest girl in the world. I won’t say anymore because I’m getting a little Triple X here!”

For tickets and more information, call the Arsht box office at 305-949-6722 or click here