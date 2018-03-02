Johnny Manziel is getting his act together.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is enjoying some down time in South Florida with fiancee Bre Tiesi. TMZ has pics of the couple, lounging somewhere fancy AF.

Tiesi posted on Instagram that they were on a “well deserved quick vaca.”

Interestingly enough, Manziel doesn’t care about money like other mega athletes. He recently said he would play in the NFL again “for free.” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Manziel “is in touch with multiple NFL head coaches” about possibly returning to the league, adding “there have been conversations.”

Mia 📍 A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on Feb 28, 2018 at 12:39pm PST

So how would he afford a luxurious vacation in South Beach, then? Just sayin’.

The Heisman Trophy winner was released after two seasons amid much partying and an admission of bipolar disorder. But he seems together now.

Tiesi is helping, obvio.

The free agent popped the question last year in Paris.

“When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it,” he said of the model and former Wild ‘n Out” star.

Here’s to hoping this relationship works out better than the last one with Colleen Crowley. In 2016, the former Texas A&M star was indicted on domestic violence charges. He was accused of hitting and threatening Crowley in January of that year. Manziel was eventually cleared.