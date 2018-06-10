This beloved Miami store is now open in Coconut Grove

The new Books & Books in Coconut Grove will eventually have a small wine and beer bar on the first floor.

Books & Books is taking over the world. Or at least Miami.

On Saturday, the independent book store opened the doors of yet another store, this time in Coconut Grove, at 3409 Main Highway. It’s right next to Panther Coffee and right around the corner from Harry’s Pizzeria.

Here’s what it looks like:

Owner Mitchell Kaplan calls it a “soft opening” and says the store is still taking shape.

“I like to get the feel of a place,” he says.

Here’s what we do know: The feel of this particular two-story space will eventually include a wine and beer bar on the first level. There will also be a seating area upstairs facing the window so that customers can gaze out on the street. One presumes they’ll be considering how many books to walk out with.

High ceilings and tall bookshelves make the space appealing to book lovers. Those shelves, by the way, come to Coconut Grove carrying a little bit of Books & Books history – they’re from the original store at Aragon Avenue and Salzedo Street.

A customer shops upstairs at the new store.

By the way, if you want a recommendation? Right now Kaplan is singing the praises of the novel “Circe” by Madeline Miller.

Books & Books has locations at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami, Lincoln Road in Miami, Suniland, Bal Harbour Shops, Key West, Grand Cayman and Miami International Airport.

Suggestions for the discerning readers.