This beach restaurant was voted No. 1 by a national readers’ choice list

Congrats to Hollywood’s Monkitail, which has been named the best new restaurant of 2017 in USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel contest.

The only restaurant representing Miami? Meraki Greek Bistro at no. 9.

The article calls Michael Schulson’s contemporary izakaya hotspot Monkitail one of South Florida’s buzziest restaurants. It also reports that going to Meraki is “like being transported to the Greek islands,” which is pretty much what the Miami Herald’s Linda Bladholm said, too.

A panel of food and travel experts were asked to nominate their 20 favorite new restaurants to open in the past 18 months. Readers then voted on the list after the nominees were whittled down.

The South Florida restaurants are in good company. Here are the top 10:

Monkitail, Hollywood

Vicia Restaurant, St. Louis

Signature, inspired by Chef Andrew Weissman, San Antonio

The Morris, San Francisco

Rooster Soup Company, Philadelphia

Hart’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.

P.Y.T., Los Angeles

Brewery Bhavana, Raleigh, N.C.

Meraki Greek Bistro, Miami

Kemuri Tatsu-ya, Austin