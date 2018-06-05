This Bachelorette contestant is a male model from Miami. Is he there for Becca?

The Bachelorette, Season 14, recently started, but it may already have its villain.

And he’s none other than Jordan Kimball, who’s from (wait for it) Miami.

The suitor vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart has been called out for being on the show for all the wrong reasons: one of them being self promotion.

Twitter users have joked about starting a drinking game and doing a shot every time Kimball mentions that he is a “male model.”

The Inquisitr even rounded up a few of his best one liners; i.e., “Before you put your socks on, put your confidence on.”

Another doozy: “As far as being in clothes and being comfortable, no one’s gonna beat me at that. That’s what I do.”

And finally: “The power is in the brows.”

Ready for a trip A post shared by Jordan Kimball (@jordan__kimball) on May 31, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT

You only need browse his Instagram to see that the Wilhelmina hottie is a cool character. Oh, there’s Jordan, strolling on Lincoln Road. There he is posing in mirrored sunglasses. There he is with palm trees swaying in the background. This reality star is a Miami boy, all right. He’s also getting on viewers’ nerves. We’re thinking the constant chatter about his glossy career may prevent this guy from getting the final rose.

On the ABC show’s website, the Florida native’s bio reads: “A former Business/Accounting major, Jordan turned his good looks into a professional modeling career. When he’s not posing for magazines shoots giving his best ‘pensive gentleman’ look, Jordan enjoys kayaking and running. With a personal best mile time of 4:24 Jordan’s excited to sprint to the finish line with the Bachelorette.” Eek. Who writes this stuff? (Actually how much do they pay? jk)

So what to expect in the coming weeks: Probably more of Jordan being Jordan. And great eyebrows.