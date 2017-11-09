Posted on

These two Miami girls say they are twins. The internet agrees.

twins
Zuri Copeland and Jia Sarnicola are twins and they have all the fun. (@vickto_willy/Twitter)
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Meet twins Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland. They are both 4 years old and attend a preschool in Miami together. Their mothers say they quickly became friends in a multiracial, multilingual classroom and discovered their birthdays were only two days apart.

In June, they celebrated their birthdays — June 3 and June 5 — with one huge Little Mermaid-themed party. (It looked like a lot of fun).

Since the girls are besties, basically inseparable AND have similar birthdays, the 4 year olds began telling people they were twins. Adorable!

But, there will always be haters — even in grade school. This time, the culprits were some “Fisher Island school girls,” according to a tweet from Zuri’s older sister, 23-year-old Victoria Williams.

One of those evil little pricks told Jia and Zuri that they couldn’t be twins “because you don’t have the same color skin,” according to an original report by BuzzFeed news. Oh, hell nah.

The comment made Jia cry, but she still set those little girls straight. “You don’t know anything. We are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul,” she said.

The internet agrees. They are twins and this is not a debate.

Those Fisher Island girls have a lesson to learn. The internet says “school’s in session!”

Look, Jia doesn’t even have to explain herself.

Also, the internet is not here to play games with the haters.

Jia and Zuri are twins. NOW 👏 LEAVE 👏 THEM  👏 ALONE.

When the internet is all for preserving little girls’ innocence.

Fall back, Fisher Island school girls.

