These two Miami girls say they are twins. The internet agrees.

Zuri Copeland and Jia Sarnicola are twins and they have all the fun. (@vickto_willy/Twitter)

Meet twins Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland. They are both 4 years old and attend a preschool in Miami together. Their mothers say they quickly became friends in a multiracial, multilingual classroom and discovered their birthdays were only two days apart.

In June, they celebrated their birthdays — June 3 and June 5 — with one huge Little Mermaid-themed party. (It looked like a lot of fun).

Since the girls are besties, basically inseparable AND have similar birthdays, the 4 year olds began telling people they were twins. Adorable!

But, there will always be haters — even in grade school. This time, the culprits were some “Fisher Island school girls,” according to a tweet from Zuri’s older sister, 23-year-old Victoria Williams.

My sister and her bestfriend think that they’re twins because they have the same birthday and this was the outcome.. pic.twitter.com/x1dCZmIip3 — la loba (@vickto_willy) November 5, 2017

One of those evil little pricks told Jia and Zuri that they couldn’t be twins “because you don’t have the same color skin,” according to an original report by BuzzFeed news. Oh, hell nah.

The comment made Jia cry, but she still set those little girls straight. “You don’t know anything. We are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul,” she said.

The internet agrees. They are twins and this is not a debate.

they're twins. did jia stutter. pic.twitter.com/xHI8NDjFDU — mike x eleven stan (@xmikewheelerx) November 6, 2017

Those Fisher Island girls have a lesson to learn. The internet says “school’s in session!”

Jia said her &Zuri twins that means they’re twins. Them ‘fisher island school girls’ need to mind they damn business. pic.twitter.com/NH48JcQ6xw — S. (@SerenaTamimi) November 7, 2017

Look, Jia doesn’t even have to explain herself.

Also, the internet is not here to play games with the haters.

me to the fisher island school girls pic.twitter.com/yrWhsY9TQG — merry chrissymas (@brbholdmyweave) November 6, 2017

Jia and Zuri are twins. NOW 👏 LEAVE 👏 THEM 👏 ALONE.

Jia said her & Zuri are twins so they are definitely twins. Those are the facts. They have the same birthday pic.twitter.com/vRtOz2bsJW — TurKEKE 🦃 (@BeysAnatomy) November 6, 2017

When the internet is all for preserving little girls’ innocence.

You forgot to say “identical” 😉😁 https://t.co/qMQD3NgvIk — Flo Letoaba (@floletoaba) November 8, 2017

Fall back, Fisher Island school girls.