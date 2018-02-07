Posted on

These South Florida Toys ‘R’ Us stores are holding massive going-out-of-business sales

By Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

Toys ‘R’ Us is hosting massive going-out-of-business sales at three South Florida locations after filing for bankruptcy. The toy retailer is closing 180 stores nationwide beginning in February and hosting sales at 150 locations.

The locations in Miami, Coral Springs and Boca Raton are among those slated to close. The sales reportedly could start as early as Feb. 7 and last through April.

Here are the South Florida stores set to hold going-out-of-business sales:

MIAMI – 3401 N. Miami Avenue

CORAL SPRINGS – 6001 West Sample Road

BOCA RATON – 21697 State Road 7

