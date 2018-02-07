These South Florida Toys ‘R’ Us stores are holding massive going-out-of-business sales

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JANUARY 24: Customers shop at a Toys "R" Us store on January 24, 2018 in Highland Park, Illinois. The store is one of more than 180 Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores scheduled to close. The closings involve about one-fifth of the company's Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us U.S. store fleet. The company recently filed for bankruptcy protection. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Toys ‘R’ Us is hosting massive going-out-of-business sales at three South Florida locations after filing for bankruptcy. The toy retailer is closing 180 stores nationwide beginning in February and hosting sales at 150 locations.

The locations in Miami, Coral Springs and Boca Raton are among those slated to close. The sales reportedly could start as early as Feb. 7 and last through April.

Here are the South Florida stores set to hold going-out-of-business sales:

MIAMI – 3401 N. Miami Avenue

CORAL SPRINGS – 6001 West Sample Road

BOCA RATON – 21697 State Road 7