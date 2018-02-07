These South Florida Toys ‘R’ Us stores are holding massive going-out-of-business sales
Toys ‘R’ Us is hosting massive going-out-of-business sales at three South Florida locations after filing for bankruptcy. The toy retailer is closing 180 stores nationwide beginning in February and hosting sales at 150 locations.
The locations in Miami, Coral Springs and Boca Raton are among those slated to close. The sales reportedly could start as early as Feb. 7 and last through April.
Here are the South Florida stores set to hold going-out-of-business sales:
MIAMI – 3401 N. Miami Avenue
CORAL SPRINGS – 6001 West Sample Road
BOCA RATON – 21697 State Road 7