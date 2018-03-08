These former ‘Top Chef’ stars met in a Miami kitchen. Now they got engaged on ‘The Chew’

Jeff McInnis is getting married.

The Florida chef is engaged to his business and life partner and baby mama Janine Booth.

The Niceville, Florida, native proposed on Thursday’s episode of “The Chew,” which happened to fall on McInnis’ 40th birthday.

We had a first here at #TheChew today!! Check out this must-see surprise proposal that happened on-set. SPOILER ALERT: She said YES! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/oM5wk3M4d9 — The Chew (@thechew) March 8, 2018

The two “Top Chef ” alums run NYC’s Root & Bone and Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbor. They also opened a R&B popup inside the Shelborne Hotel. Janine Booth was also nominated for a James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef.

On the show, during a faux cooking segment, McInnis gushed nervously: “Janine, you’ve been the most amazing woman to me and I love you and the best mother. Before I start crying, I have something to ask you.”

Then he got down on bended knee: “Will you marry me and be my wife?”

The Aussie’s answer: “Yes, baby.”

“It’s a ‘Chew’ first,” said cohost Clinton Kelly, who then toasted the couple with cake and bubbly.

Booth was taken aback. It was obviously a surprise.

“I’m completely in shock. My hands are shaking,” said the 30 year old. “I cant wait to have a sip of that champagne.”

The pair’s path to love hasn’t been the smoothest. McInnis’ previous wife wasn’t too happy about their abrupt breakup in 2013. But all the drama is long behind the pair and the couple has been together as they continue to expand their culinary offerings.