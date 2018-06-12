There’s more than baseball at Marlins Park. You can (almost) feel like you’re in South Beach.

OK, so you’re not a huge fan of baseball. You prefer sports with a little more oomph (football) or fewer clothes (soccer).

But we found some new incentives to get tickets to a baseball game at Marlins Park. Two words: Fun zones.

There are a ton of new things going on this summer, and many of them involve the smallest members of your family.

Billy’s Kid Zone, on the Promenade Level in centerfield, features a Home Run Derby VR Experience and will soon have a 450-square foot area with climbing elements for kids 42 inches and under.

Located in Center Field at Section 34, Billy’s Boat Home is where Billy The Marlin will make appearances during the fifth Inning. Want a selfie with the team mascot? This is your spot, which is adjacent to Billy’s Kid Zone and the Home Run Derby VR Experience.

The https://t.co/jUJRZ9ubyW Ballpark app is your guide to #MarlinsFanFest! Use it one week from today to unlock special offers, maps, event info and more. 🔗: https://t.co/cCB2wVZ2BU pic.twitter.com/9UkIJbS8nH — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) February 3, 2018

Fans are invited to hang out pre and postgame at The 5th Base pavilion, recently added to the West Plaza. Key: It’s air-conditioned, with a Corona Light bar, fare from local food trucks, lounge seating and music.

Not new but always an “It” spot to hit is Clevelander Marlins Park, bringing a bit of South Beach to the heart of Little Havana. Located in the left field lower level, with premium views of the field and the bullpen, this Art Deco inspired venue offers drinks galore without the SoBe fuss.

The DEX Diamond Club, located behind home plate on the Field Level, offers amazeball views, plush cushioned seating and access to all-inclusive high-end dining.

Don’t like what you see? The Miami Marlins launched a listening campaign called “Tell Me,” which allows fans to have their voices heard on a variety of topics. Visit the listening booth at sections 17 or 34, or online at Marlins.com/Dimelo.

Try not to mention Derek Jeter, though.