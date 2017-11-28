Raise your hand if you watched MTV’s new reality show “Floribama Shore” Monday night.

The series is “the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast,” according to a release.

In the two hour premiere, we get to meet the roomies (Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa) who engage in such activities as partying and drinking in Panama City Beach.

If this premise sounds a little like “Jersey Shore,” that’s because this show was created by “JS” creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano. The formula’s firmly in place (if you really miss those folks, you can catch them reuniting on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” a new series set to premiere in 2018).

The biggest takeaway? There’s a lot of public urination going on.

Meet the comely cast here.

Oh and there’s a teeny bit of scandal already with this show.

Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, on the Alabama-Florida border, released a statement earlier this month saying the bar asked MTV to cease using the name “Floribama,” but the cable channel refused.

“We’ve recently learned that MTV and Viacom are using our name and reputation to promote their latest ‘reality’ series, after approaching us in 2013 about the same. We’ve asked them to stop. They’ve refused,” a statement from the establishment said.

Some local Twitter users are standing by their bar, using the hashtag #onlyoneflorabama.

Alabama is already home of Robert Bentley, Jeff Sessions, and Roy Moore. We don't need any more negative press. #ONLYONEFLORABAMA — Jessica (@jmpruett92) November 22, 2017