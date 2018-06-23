There will be an open casket viewing for XXXTentacion fans. Here’s how to go

XXXTentacion’s publicists plan to honor the slain Parkland rapper with a public open casket viewing and memorial “for fans to say goodbye” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, June 27.

The six-hour service at the Florida Panthers’ arena runs from noon to 6 p.m., but there are caveats.

The event is free, but if you bring your cellphone or a camera, you will be forbidden entrance and will not be allowed back on the premises.

On Monday, XXXTentacion was shot and killed in an apparent robbery as he sat behind the wheel of his exotic sports car outside a Broward County motorcycle shop.

Broward sheriff’s detectives arrested a man with a history of grand theft auto late Wednesday night and charged him with first-degree murder, among other things. Detectives are still seeking additional suspects in the death.

In the wake of XXXTentacion’s death his music sales have skyrocketed, Billboard reports.

On-demand streams of his music in the U.S. rose by 549 percent, according to Nielsen Music. On Monday, XXXTentacion’s songs collected 59.6 million streams for their audio and video counterparts — up from 9.2 million on June 17. His most popular song, “Sad,” has been in the Top 5 of the iTunes sales chart all week.

His two albums, the recent “?,” XXXTentacion’s first Billboard No. 1, and last year’s “17” were among iTunes’ 25 top sellers on Saturday afternoon.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy in Plantation, was 20.