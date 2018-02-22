There’s always a risk when you post pictures on social media, especially when you’re famous.

You open yourselves to all types of criticism, especially if your kids enter the picture. Literally.

Toni Costa found out this sad fact the hard way. Adamari López’s partner Instagrammed an adorable snap of him and his 4 year old daughter Alaïa behind the wheel of a car.

“Alaïa thinks she can drive my car,” Costa said laughing. “But we were just parking at school.”

Granted, many comments were kind and supportive but other people couldn’t resist criticizing the child’s hair.

One follower suggested that it could be better brushed.

The troll wrote: “I love you guys and you have a beautiful daughter but you hardly ever comb her hair. She’s always messy. Adamari should take more care with it.”

Many people jumped to his defense, and understood how busy parents are.

First Lopez was body shamed (the cancer survivor is currently trying to lose weight in front of her Telemundo viewers) now baby shamed. Sheesh.

You can watch her progress on Un Nuevo Dia (but try to be nice if you’re commenting).

Costa wrote back: “If you see her hair in past posts, she leaves the house looking beautiful. Now you’re going to take the wrong.”