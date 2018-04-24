The star of the new Selena miniseries just posted a picture. The resemblance is uncanny.

It’s really happening: “Selena’s Secret.”

The cast of the upcoming Telemundo miniseries, based on the 1997 book by Maria Celeste Arrraras, is starting to take shape.

People en Espanol reports that Mexican actress Maya Zapata will play slain tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. Zapata, 36, wrote how proud she was to take on the role via Instagram.

“I’m very lucky to be able to tell this story with love, understanding and compassion. It’s been a beautiful journey. Thank you.”

Zapata is known to audiences by her big and small screen roles including 2006’s “Bordertown,” with Jennifer Lopez, who ironically was the first to play Selena back in the day.

Arraras, for one, approves.

“She is an acclaimed Mexican actress who has won some of the most important awards in Latin America,” said the Telemundo personality on “Al Rojo Vivo” after the casting announcement. “She will take this role very seriously.”

The resemblance is striking, and commenters seemed overall pleased.

“You’re her equal” wrote one.

“You look marvelous, identical,” gushed another follower.

“I thought you were the original [Selena],” added another.

As for Quintanilla’s murderer, the role went to Damayanti Quintanar. She’ll play Yolanda Saldivar, the president of Selena’s fan club who gunned down the beloved “I Could Fall in Love” singer in March 1995 after the family learned she was embezzling money.

Saldivar will be eligible for parole in 2025.

Quintanar also posted a picture of her in character, posing for her mugshot.

“With a lot of emotion I share this first image,” she wrote. “Thank you for believing in me and offering me this huge challenge.”

The grisly crime will be featured in the series, reports Rolling Stone. A trailer was leaked but it’s not on the Internet anymore.