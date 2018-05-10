The South Beach restaurant featured on ‘Hustle & Soul’ is throwing an opening. And you’re invited.

It’s here. It’s really here and happening. At least if you believe the Internet.

Fans of “Hustle & Soul,” get ready.

A few weeks ago, we saw that the South Beach restaurant featured on the WEtv show was almost ready to open. Work was definitely being done outside the property at 1542 Washington Avenue.

On Thursday, we spotted an invite on the resto’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Seems everyone is invited to this shindig for Memorial Day weekend. The Grand Opening Party: Hustle & Soul Edition will be held Friday, May 25.

There’s no time listed, but we assume the evening. The caption: “Miami I hope y’all ready. This Memorial Day Weekend it’s going to be a movie. We bringing good food strong drinks and real vibes.”

When people asked in the comments who to RSVP, the soul food restaurant replied: “no need for reservations; walk ins only.”

What about the movie part? Hmm. Seriously, though, cameras are likely.

We are also curious as to what he has to say about another party set for May 24 at the resturant. Here’s incentive: “Tag your friends for a chance to win free drinks and dinner all night,” says the post.

Thursday night’s episode is the season finale at 10 p.m. We may find out some more info after watching the show.

We reached out to H&S star, restaurateur Lawrence Page, and will let you know if we hear back.

🔥🔥🔥 Tag Y’all friends for a chance to win Free Dinner & Drinks ALL NIGHT ‼️‼️ Save the date cuz we will be lit 😤 #hustleandsoul #pinkteacup #pinkteacupmiami #miamibeach #miami #305 #dadecounty #browardcounty Posted by Pink Teacup Villa on Thursday, May 3, 2018